Three injured in horror truck, car crash on Monaro Highway, road closed

Three people have been injured in a serious crash involving two trucks and several vehicles on the Monaro Highway at Michelago.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 10am on Thursday, January 11 with the highway now closed in both directions.
An Ambulance NSW spokesman said three patients were treated at the scene before being transported to Canberra Hospital, one with head injuries and the other two with minor injuries to their upper torsos.
Motorists are advised to delay their trip or use alternative routes such as the Snowy Mountains Highway or Hume Highway.
A Transport Management Centre spokesperson said a crash investigation unit has been dispatched from Wagga Wagga. Heavy tow trucks have been called to the scene.
The highway will remain closed until investigations are complete and the vehicles removed.
There are extensive delays and motorists are urged to delay their travel to the area.
