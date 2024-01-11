Tathra EV charger helps link Far South Coast tourist destinations

The final link in a chain of electric vehicle chargers through the Bega Valley was officially launched just prior to Christmas.
Bega MP Michael Holland christened the Far South Coast Electric Vehicle Charger Tourism Circuit at the Tathra Hotel on December 21.
The new public EV charger at Tathra Hotel was the final charger in a link that enables electric vehicle drivers to recharge at Cobargo, Bermagui, Tathra and Bega.
Funded by both private contribution and the NSW government, this initiative encouraged tourists with electric vehicles to explore our region and spend time at several iconic locations as their car tops up its charge.
"Motorists with electric vehicles can add Tathra to their itinerary as they enjoy a leisurely lunch and a stroll with some exquisite sightseeing while their vehicle charges," Dr Holland said.
"This is a great initiative by the Tathra Hotel, and I encourage other businesses to apply for upcoming grants to broaden the reach of electric vehicles."
Community energy group Renewable Cobargo was the driving force behind this initiative.
Renewable Cobargo, along with several other community energy groups on the Far South Coast, have adopted "Electrify Everything" as a way of moving towards zero fossil fuel emissions.
Two of the chargers - Cobargo and Tathra - are mainly powered by extensive solar arrays at each location, providing "green" electricity for those users.
"Our work with the Bega community to assist in the uptake of sustainable energy practices is only just beginning," said David Neyle, community energy coordinator with Renewable Cobargo.
"The recent announcement of Round 2 of the Destination NSW EV Grant program has resulted in several requests from other local businesses and tourism venues asking how they can also go about getting an EV charger installed.
"The Far South Coast has always been quick to adopt new renewable energy technologies, as we saw 15 years ago when solar PV systems were enthusiastically embraced by local homeowners.
"At this venue in Tathra, we see an amazing example of solar energy being captured and pumped into cars connected to the charger," Mr Neyle added.
The NSW government was currently offering generous grants for more tourism sites to install electric vehicle chargers.
Interested parties can contact Renewable Cobargo for free assistance in making grant applications and to discuss the most appropriate technology to install.
