Golden tickets a sweet way to promote summer reading

A visit to your local library could pay dividends this summer if you discover a special Golden Ticket in your borrowed book.
Bega Valley customer experience librarian Linda Albertson said curling up with a book during the summer break was already an attractive thought, and now it had made even better.
Each Bega Valley library will have two Golden Tickets hidden in the children's books, one in the teen books and one in the adult collections.
Everyone who finds a Golden Ticket in their borrowed book will win a gift voucher from a local bookseller.
"In total, 16 Golden Tickets will be waiting to be revealed," Ms Albertson said.
"They could be in any book so the more you read, the greater your chance of finding a Golden Ticket.
"The promotion is designed to get families reading together, giving people of all ages the chance to win."
Ms Albertson said the tickets have been "digitally hidden" and would only be revealed at the point of check-out, "so peeking inside our vast collection of books won't give anyone an advantage".
The Golden Ticket Summer Reading Challenge started on January 2 and will keep going until all the Golden Tickets are discovered, or until February 14.
"All you need to do is choose your items from the library collection, borrow at the self-loan machine, and you'll find out there and then if you're a winner," she said.
Shire libraries will also be running school holiday activities throughout January, including audio storytelling workshops for teenagers, Spy School, Coastal Treasure Box, Paper Palooza and more!
Plus, the indyreads Summer Book Club is back for adults again this year.
To find out what's on for all ages, pick up a brochure at any shire library or visit the library website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.