Matilda 'Tilly' Johnston launches inaugural exhibition at Spiral Gallery

Matilda Johnston giggled with joy as residents from the Bega Valley explored her inaugural art exhibition 'Kindly Tilly' at Spiral Gallery, a co-operative dedicated to showcasing the district's brilliant artists.
Her diverse spectrum of upcycled and recycled arts and crafts filled the space with colour, structured patterns, and tactile textures.
Having embarked on this creative-filled journey two years ago under the invaluable guidance of artist and educator Barbara Crowden, the 20-year-old from Kalaru developed a collection of works at Maggy's Shed using a variety of mediums.
Inspired by Barbara's late mother, painter and author Maggy Troughear, Maggy's Shed is a studio that sits nestled at the end of a grassy path, behind two burgundy doors decorated with stained glass, radiating with a kindness and love where creativity is honoured, people celebrated, and music enjoyed.
Wooden boxes scribbled with quirky descriptions 'funky beads' and 'fancy little screws', tarnished gold frames precariously sat on hooks and paintbrushes protruded from glass jars.
Below the last self-portrait by Maggy hanging on the wall, Matilda would sip chai lattes, listen to Taylor Swift and ABBA, and a build a blossoming friendship with her mentor.
Matilda has been supported by her friends from Kindergarten including Juliet Fontaine, Poppy Collins and Zali Smith.
"What we tried is a little bit of everything. Basically we did the sorts of things that I do in my studio, so Matilda dipped her toe into a whole lot of different things," Barbara said.
"Hand-making paper is a really good activity. You're recycling the paper, tearing it up, soaking it, mixing it in a blender, putting it into a vat, and then you pull it out and you form sheets, so it's a user-friendly craft or art form and a recycling art form.
"That's, I think, a really good direction for Matilda to maybe branch off into as she moves into her new journey in art."
Other artworks exhibited at Spiral included gumnut brooches made from chocolate moulds, necklaces made with glazed clay beads textured from linocuts, block printed fabric, and assemblage using picture frames.
Matilda's mother Jenni said they were extremely lucky to find Barbara, and shared how art provided Matilda with purpose.
"It gives her a sense of purpose, it gives her something to share with other people because the creative process is being shared with Barb and the support worker, and I know she's enjoying it because she always gets herself up and ready to go," Jenni said.
The exhibition runs at Spiral Gallery until January 18.
