Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Matilda 'Tilly' Johnston launches inaugural exhibition at Spiral Gallery

James Parker
By James Parker
January 11 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Matilda Johnston giggled with joy as residents from the Bega Valley explored her inaugural art exhibition 'Kindly Tilly' at Spiral Gallery, a co-operative dedicated to showcasing the district's brilliant artists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.