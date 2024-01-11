P-plater appeals licence suspension thinking he was being penalised twice

A P-plater will spend another month off the road after trying to appeal a licence suspension for several incidents.
The court heard the 17-year-old from Bermagui lost his licence for three months in August 2023 for travelling at 125kmh while on his P1 licence.
Then in November, after having served his penalty, he received notification of a further three-month suspension due to the accrual of demerit points.
He fronted Bega Local Court magistrate Doug Dick on Tuesday, January 9, to appeal the suspension believing it was for the same offence.
Magistrate Dick said there can occasionally be situations where a driver felt they were being penalised twice for the same infraction, but that was not the case in this matter.
"Even putting aside the loss of your licence for 30-plus [30kmh over the legal speed limit], there are still two other offences here," Magistrate Dick said.
He explained that a P1 licence had four demerit points, and prior offences of failing to display P-plates (two points) and negligent driving (three points) crossed that threshold even without the later speeding matter.
"You still haven't served any time off the road for these other two offences."
The magistrate reduced the suspension to just one month, acknowledging positive references submitted by the young man and saying another three months "would be crushing under the circumstances".
