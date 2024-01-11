Bega District News
Home/News/Court and Crime

P-plater appeals licence suspension thinking he was being penalised twice

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
January 11 2024 - 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A P-plater will spend another month off the road after trying to appeal a licence suspension for several incidents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.