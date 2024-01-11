Eden man fined for damaging car with tomahawk

An Eden man has been fined for damaging a car with a tomahawk in what he says was a move to protect his parents.
Rawiri Pita, 40, pleaded guilty in Bega Local Court on Tuesday, January 9, to charges of damaging property and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence (malicious damage).
The court heard Rawiri had been at his parents' home on the night of December 16, 2023, when "some unpleasantness happened" according to magistrate Doug Dick.
Rawiri claimed a woman had been at his father's place without permission accosting his parents, hence his behaviour, which the magistrate termed "unpleasant and unsavoury".
"That's when you had the tomahawk...and you hit the car with the tomahawk," the magistrate added.
Magistrate Dick also told the court Rawiri had turned himself into police as soon as he learned they were looking for him and that he had acknowledged he was sorry for what occurred.
"I know it's not the right way to react, but it's my parents," Rawiri told the court.
Rawiri was convicted and fined $600 for the property damage and $1000 for the weapon.
He also agreed to a two-year apprehended violence order in relation to the woman, who he said had been a friend, but no longer.
