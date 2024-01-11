Bega District News
Eden man fined for damaging car with tomahawk

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated January 11 2024 - 12:19pm, first published 12:15pm
An Eden man has been fined for damaging a car with a tomahawk in what he says was a move to protect his parents.

