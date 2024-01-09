A stellar line-up for A Song for Bob at the Murrah Hall on Saturday

After last year's overwhelming community response, A Song for Bob is becoming an annual event.
It is a mental health fundraiser and community event held at the Murrah Hall.
It was first held last year to raise funds for mental health and suicide prevention after the tragic loss of Bob Harris in 2022.
Lillian McVeity performed at last year's event and will again take to the stage with her guitar on Saturday, January 13.
Bob Harris was her godfather and a good friend of her father, John.
"He rebuilt Murrah Hall along with my Dad and a few other guys in the 1980s," Ms McVeity said.
She said they want A Song for Bob to be annual to raise money and keep spreading awareness about mental health.
"Last year went very well.
"We raised more than $6000 and there is a lot of community support for it as well.
"We have a big team of people who are very dedicated to the cause and Murrah Hall."
Headlining A Song for Bob is Sydney's Thunder Fox.
One of Australia's finest and funkiest live acts, they will finish the night's music at 10.30pm.
Blues legend Fiona Boyes who has recently moved back to the area is one of the many local stars, along with Howlin' Mitch & the Habaneros and Goldie.
Beautifully Mad is another local sensation comprising singer/songwriters Tony King and Nina Vox.
Mr King is an ARIA award winner and Australian Songwriter of the Year in 2020 and 2009.
Acts from further afield include punk rock band The Cracked Tiles.
It is made up of Bob Harris' nephew and some of his mates from the Central Coast.
In all, the lineup is packed with a huge variety of music genres from rock, blues and folk to hip-hop, funk and electronic.
Ms McVeity said the event is for all ages with free entry for under-12s.
Gates open at 1pm with Murrah BBQ and BYO and music kicks off at 2pm across two stages.
There will be merchandise tables inside the hall plus local community group Crunch Time will provide an op shop and lino printing as part of the fundraising.
Crunch Time tackles social and environmental issues in their community.
The Murrah Hall team are also working closely with leading mental health organisation RUOK? as they work on bringing people together through music, and in turn, creating pathways to begin a conversation and spread awareness.
Ms McVeity said tickets are selling fast.
Rather than risk missing out or paying $50 at the gate, buy tickets now online from Humantix for $45.
