SECCA celebrates 6000 visitors as Archibald exhibition ends

James Parker
By James Parker
January 9 2024 - 1:47pm
Since opening in November, South East Centre for Contemporary Art has had thousands of visitors from Eurobodalla, Snowy Monaro, northern Gippsland shires and residents of the Far South Coast enjoy its modern and fresh new space.

