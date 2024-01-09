Dreamcoat Theatre presents it's latest production 'Fiddler on the Roof'

Bega Valley's Dreamcoat Theatre have yet another exciting production to present to the community, this year's being the musical classic 'Fiddler on the Roof'.
Set in the small village of Anatevka, the play follows the story of a humble milkman called Tevye, and the ways in which he navigates the complexities of life, love and tradition.
With the first shows set to entertain audiences as of Friday next week, the production will be presented within the Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre. While most shows will be presented in the evenings with the occasional afternoon shows from Friday January 19 to Saturday January 27.
Dreamcoat Theatre director Hayley Mayer said she was excited to present the production to the community, "showcasing the breadth of local talent in the area".
"It's just so lovely to combine people's willingness to put forth their time and skills and then know there's the added bonus of us being able to support the community further, not just through entertainment, but by donating our profits to a local cause," she said.
Now in its eighth year, the local not for profit community theatre group will donate excess profits to the Sapphire Coast Social Justice Advocates (SJA) to support people affected by homelessness in the Bega Valley Shire.
Ms Mayer said over the years they'd donated around $40,000 to support local causes, with a focus on supporting the SJA.
"Community support and the turnout at our productions is integral in order to achieve our goals in helping make a positive impact for our community," she said.
Ms Mayer said this year's play weaved a "powerful tale of love, faith and resilience in the face of life's uncertainties" that she hoped would inspire audiences.
"It's a captivating tale that will resonate with your heart and spirit. It's a family friendly show, that is accessible for all ages," she said.
Ms Mayer said the satisfaction and joy of theatre extended further than performing the polished production to their local community.
"It's the journey that the cast and people involved go on as well, the relationships they form, the confidence they get from the joy and responses from the audiences, it's so positive and just an amazing thing to experience," she said.
Ms Mayer said the production had a hyper local focus, with Bega Valley businesses involved in the lighting, sound, publicity, photography, costuming and so forth.
"A lot of these local businesses have been extremely generous with their support for us," she said.
"I'd like to especially thank Gerry Corcoran from GCLX Lighting, Matt Barnes, Paddy Meessmann, Angi High, Mick Brosnan from the Social Justice Advocates, Alexia Talbot, Di Johnson, Finola Darmody, Club Sapphire Merimbula and Bendigo Community Bank for all their support."
Featuring an all local cast of up to 40 people, the production will present it's own twist on the licensed production, originally produced and choreographed by Harold Prince on the New York Stage.
The version presented by Dreamcoat Theatre has been choreographed by Paddy Meessmaan with the support of assistant director Kylie Grey and director Hayley Mayer.
The production has been in the works for many months, with rehearsals having begun as early as August 2023.
Ms Mayer recommended people to book in their tickets online in advance, as tickets sold out really fast in previous years.
"Due to the popularity of the show and the reputation of the quality performance that Dreamcoat productions present, I would encourage you to get in early to buy your tickets because they do and will sell out," she said.
Further information on show times and ticket prices can be found on the Dreamcoat Theatre website, alternatively you can also book tickets over the phone by calling 0424 431 597.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.