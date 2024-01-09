Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Dreamcoat Theatre presents it's latest production 'Fiddler on the Roof'

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
January 9 2024 - 12:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiddler on the Roof production is due to hit the stage as of Friday January 19 with the final show on Saturday, January 27, 2024. Picture supplied.
Fiddler on the Roof production is due to hit the stage as of Friday January 19 with the final show on Saturday, January 27, 2024. Picture supplied.

Bega Valley's Dreamcoat Theatre have yet another exciting production to present to the community, this year's being the musical classic 'Fiddler on the Roof'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.