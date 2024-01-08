Charity's big catch! Fishing comp lands thousands for Social Justice Advocates

In its new format following the COVID years, the Merimbula Big Game and Lakes Angling Club's four day gala charity fishing competition was an outstanding success, with a total of 144 entries, including 22 juniors.
All entry fees were donated to the Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast Charity "homes for the homeless" - with $2590 handed over.
As well as supporting charity, every entry was included in the draw for a Hobie Compass kayak donated by Boss Outdoors Merimbula and Raine and Horne Merimbula.
Congratulations to the lucky winner Garry Stilling of Merimbula.
Congratulations also to Samantha Trewin who won the special ladies prize donated by Judith Grill of Inverell, being a pair of cut and polished Inverell sapphires awarded for the greatest number of different fish species caught during the competition.
The event was supported by Lions of Pambula's magnificent barbecue, Marine Rescue of Merimbula and by DPI Biosecurity and Food Safety Officer Nathan Higgins from Wollongong who donated heaps of DPI fishing materials.
The club sincerely thanked its business sponsors whose overwhelming support made everything possible.
In other fishing news, catches of lovely snapper and morwong are reported from White Rock out of Kianniny together with abundant good size slimy mackerel.
Try Long Point and Haycock, also Lennards Island and Boyds Tower. These reef fish are reacting to pilchards and squid as well as soft plastics and metal jigs.
Ocean flathead, both sand and tiger continue to excite along the coast from north of Kianinny to Lennards Island and past Boyds Tower at Eden. Try at 15-18 fathoms. Bag out is the name of the game.
Luderick continue to run early and late at the Merimbula Fishing Platform. Good size trevally and calamari squid are about in the evenings. Best bait for the trevally is prawn.
Australian salmon and tailor visit the wharf and some fine specimens have been taken. The salmon are also prolific along our headlands and beaches and good catches are reported from Tura, Haycock and Aslings Beaches.
In Merimbula Lake there are quantities of trevally and both locals and visitors have been enjoying good catches, some outstanding fish measuring over 600mm. In the top lake dusky flathead and trevally predominate.
Mogareeka remains the local mecca for very large dusky flathead although the Bega River waters still contain lots of flood debris.
Congratulations to Alan Wilkins of Tura Beach who presented an outstanding dusky of 880mm for the gala charity fishing competition. Alan landed this fish at Mogareeka using an 18cm swim bait. Naturally it was released after it was photographed on a DPI brag mat.
Pambula reports good tailor, trevally and a few dusky flathead.
Membership details and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website, www.mbglac.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.