Support in waves for Tathra's mental health surf challenge

Tathra Beach was filled with an array of surfers on Saturday, January 6, for the Headwaves Team Surfing Challenge, an event open to men and women established to raise awareness and funds for mental health.
The money raised from the Team Surfing Challenge was donated to a charity on the NSW Far South Coast to help support their cause, with an impressive $6000 being fundraised during the one-day event.
Kane O'Sullivan, president of Tathra Sunshine Club Boardriders, said the event consisted of five-person teams competing in heats from semi-finals to a final, with winners being awarded "bragging rights".
The team he competed in took second place.
Last year the inaugural competition was for all age groups, and while 2024's competition was only for adults, O'Sullivan said the event was very successful as surfers took to the water in their first competition for the year all for a good cause.
"It's always an unknown before you start [to how much money you'll raise]," O'Sullivan said.
"It's huge, they don't get that much given to them all year round from everyone they get money from, they said, so they're pretty chuffed," he added about the charity that wished to remain unnamed.
After the surfing competition, participants returned to Tathra Beach Country Club for dinner and performances from three bands including Merimbula's Petrol Bomb, Snowy Mountains' The Pingers, and Northern Rivers' Puff.
"The day's just about getting the boys together and the girls," O'Sullivan said.
"We have the mental health chat in the morning, we have Chris Houston from Mental Health Movement who comes down from Newcastle and gives us one of his mental health chats.
"Kind of relatable for all the surfers, Chris being an ex-NRL player and local Narooma boy, so all pretty relatable to us.
"It was a really good success, kind of hit our target for what we wanted to raise," O'Sullivan said.
"Waves were good, party was good, dinner was good, the crowd was good, there's not much more you can ask for."
