Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Support in waves for Tathra's mental health surf challenge

James Parker
By James Parker
January 8 2024 - 5:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
President of Tathra Sunshine Club Boardriders, Kane O'Sullivan pictured during Cooge Surf Competition at Middle Beach in 2023. Picture by Razorback Sports Photography
President of Tathra Sunshine Club Boardriders, Kane O'Sullivan pictured during Cooge Surf Competition at Middle Beach in 2023. Picture by Razorback Sports Photography

Tathra Beach was filled with an array of surfers on Saturday, January 6, for the Headwaves Team Surfing Challenge, an event open to men and women established to raise awareness and funds for mental health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.