Paving the way to future of Old Bega Hospital's community centre

James Parker
By James Parker
January 10 2024 - 4:23pm
Old Bega Hospital is paving a path into the history books with a plan to raise funds for the regional community cultural centre by selling name-engraved bricks to be used during landscaping of the historic building reconstruction.

