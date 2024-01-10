Paving the way to future of Old Bega Hospital's community centre

Old Bega Hospital is paving a path into the history books with a plan to raise funds for the regional community cultural centre by selling name-engraved bricks to be used during landscaping of the historic building reconstruction.
Purchased in individual ($50), double ($95), triple ($140) or four ($185) paver sets, engravings could help commemorate a loved one, celebrate a special and lasting moment, or immortalise a message in history, with each helping to raise funds to furnish the refurbished artistic community hub.
John Reynolds, treasurer of The Old Bega Hospital Reserve Land Manager, said orders for pavers had started coming in, and included one from a woman whose relative was matron of the hospital in the past.
"[With] the funding that we have from the government, at this stage it looks like we will be able to do about 90 per cent of the internals of the building," Mr Reynolds said.
"We're looking at using the funds from this paver exercise and any fundraising that we do to refurbish the inside of the building."
Mr Reynolds stated funds from the pavers and $80,000 raised by the Friends of Old Bega Hospital would help to install a community kitchen, build new amenities including a fully-accessible bathroom, and the purchase of furnishings including tables and chairs.
Plans for the Old Bega Hospital Regional Community Cultural Centre include three large meeting rooms and approximately six individual rooms for lease, while thousands of hickory-coloured bricks will pave an accessible path to the main entrance.
While the grounds currently appeared uninhabited from the highway, Mr Reynolds reiterated how they were still actively used by members of the Far South Coast community.
Outbuildings including the Nurses' Quarters, the Morgue, the Operating Theatre, and Laundry are used by Bega Valley Textile Group, Bega Valley Potters, community radio station EdgeFM, Bega Valley Beekeepers, Eaglerock Lead Lighters, and the Office for Far South Coast Landcare and Bush Heritage, while Bega Men's Shed use a building built on the site in 2015.
"It will be used as a community cultural centre," Mr Reynolds said of the reconstructed hospital building.
"Before the fire we had over 30 community groups using the main building for meetings and events and activities, so we want to get that back to that great number of people being able to use the Old Bega Hospital."
