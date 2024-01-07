Author of The Slap, Christos Tsiolkas, enthrals fans in Cobargo

Renowned author of The Slap and Barracuda, Christos Tsiolkas, spoke in Cobargo about his latest novel The In-Between.
Fans crammed into Well Thumbed Books on Sunday, January 7, to hear Mr Tsiolkas discuss his new work and learn about his writing process.
Mr Tsiolkas and his partner have had a place in Narooma for 13 years.
During their search for a property they visited Cobargo where he discovered "this wonderful book store".
"This shop and one near where I live in Melbourne, Fully Booked, are my two favourite places in the world."
That is because they have books by the authors he wanted to read.
The hyphen in the book's title is very important.
"A lot of us are living in those hyphens - the in-between of sexuality, class and being Australian," Mr Tsiolkas said.
Mr Tsiolkas said he viewed himself as an in-between.
Neither young nor old and the son of working-class Greek immigrants, he went to university and has become an acclaimed Australian author.
His father only completed two years at primary school before he went to work and his mother had five years of schooling.
His father could not read English but bought his son his first Charles Dickens novel and first Enid Blyton book.
"Sometimes reading is hard and challenging.
"My father gave me that gift so I am not afraid to write difficult books."
Mr Tsiolkas explained how he gets ideas for books.
"Imagine a mountain with a lot of little streams that eventually come down to a river.
"Sometimes it is a dry river bed and it doesn't go anywhere."
Streams in The In-Between include language, relationships like his parents' marriage that forged "astonishing loyalties", the consequences of living a life in shame and the question of male rage and violence.
The In-Between is about two men working out if they can love each other without hurting one another.
Someone asked how he dealt with the tension of commercial success and being true.
Mr Tsiolkas said his novel The Slap gave him economic certainty for the first time.
While working on adapting it to the screen, producer, director and writer Tony Ayres told Mr Tsiolkas "it is wonderful this [success] has happened but it is fleeting".
"I don't think it is a coincidence that I wrote Barracuda next which is about failure and success."
