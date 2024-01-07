Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Author of The Slap, Christos Tsiolkas, enthrals fans in Cobargo

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated January 8 2024 - 3:37pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christos Tsiolkas discussed his latest novel, The In-Between, with Wendy Tucker of Well Thumbed Books in Cobargo on Sunday, January 7. Picture by Marion Williams
Christos Tsiolkas discussed his latest novel, The In-Between, with Wendy Tucker of Well Thumbed Books in Cobargo on Sunday, January 7. Picture by Marion Williams

Renowned author of The Slap and Barracuda, Christos Tsiolkas, spoke in Cobargo about his latest novel The In-Between.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.