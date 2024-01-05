Bega District News
Tourists cut off by rising Yowaka River rescued by SES

By Denise Dion
Updated January 5 2024 - 11:43am, first published 11:01am
A Bega Valley SES volunteer with the stranded tourists, after cross the Yowaka River. Picture supplied

Two tourists spent a night trapped on one side of a dangerously fast moving Yowaka River in Nethercote after a violent storm cut off their return.

