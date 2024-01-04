Bega District News
Puppets perform in tale of the bowerbird and a love of all things blue

By Staff Reporters
January 4 2024 - 5:07pm
Puppeteer Jenny Ellis with her performing friends. Picture by Lainie Brown
Little Wing Puppets are on their way to Merimbula in the January holidays, bringing with them their interactive environmental detective story A Little Bit of Blue.

