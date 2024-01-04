Plans submitted for 60 social and affordable homes in Bega

A plan for much-needed social and affordable housing in Bega has been lodged with Bega Valley Shire Council by community housing provider, Southern Cross Housing (SCH).
Valued at $21.5million, the plans for the Rawlinson Street site included one, two and three bedroom units, duplexes, and studio units in a new generation of boarding houses, deputy CEO of SCH Eric Coulter said.
Bega Valley Shire mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said it would be the first big social housing development in the Bega Valley for many years.
"Council is making this happen through its investment in this project," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
When council sold its interest in the Narira Village Complex in Cobargo to managing agent SCH it committed to ensuring the money received from the sale, close to $1m, was reinvested in social housing.
It is an ongoing commitment that will see the investment returned to council to help fund future social housing projects.
Mr Coulter said SCH was seeking to maximise the use of the land and had been negotiating with council and the community.
"We held a public meeting which was well-attended and will continue to consult, especially with our neighbours when the DA goes through council," Mr Coulter said.
He said the SCH had 100 properties in the Bega Valley Shire and people "probably wouldn't know most are affordable or social housing".
"There is an invisible group of people being affected by sky rocketing rents. Thankfully things are slowing down and will stabilise but rents are not expected to go down," he said.
"People on fixed incomes are affected the most. People such as aged care and retail workers can't absorb the increases in the market. Having an affordable product will be a pressure relief for those most in need," Mr Coulter said.
He said the multi-use development, which had been under discussion for a year, if approved, would offer social housing for those on low incomes and affordable housing for those on low to moderate incomes.
Social housing waiting times in the Bega Valley can be horrendously long stretching out to more than 10 years for anyone needing a home with more than four bedrooms. Waiting times are between five and 10 years for anything from a studio to a two-bedroom home.
The SCH proposal is for 60 dwellings and Mr Coulter said most people in the community saw the need for more affordable housing.
"We've certainly received good support from the Bega community as a whole."
Cr Fitzpatrick said the DA would be assessed by the Southern Regional Planning Panel given council's financial involvement.
"A quick approval would be great. We can't approve it, but maybe the Planning Minister should step in. It would be a chance for the state government to walk the walk, and not just talk," Cr Fitzpatrick said in a reference to the Bega TAFE site that was the subject of political announcements on housing in September 2023.
