Hunting for the best fish and chips on the South Coast? Look no further

No coastal trip is complete without a fish and chips stop by the water. It's the perfect pairing of comfort food after a swim on a hot day or to satisfy that hankering for deep-fried, salty goodness.
It can't get fresher than these shops, which locals say have the finest chips and tastiest fish in all of the land (well, the NSW South Coast).
This family owned and operated fish and chips shop is known far and wide for serving up the freshest fish with perfectly seasoned chips.
The secret lies in the catch that arrives each morning on its trawler and then goes straight into the kitchen to be prepared for customers. It's one of the few places in Australia where the trawling boat docks on the back deck.
"The boat comes in, the boys take it inside where it's filleted and put in the shop to be processed. You can't get fresher than that," owner Tracy Innes said.
"One of the best parts is, it's a family business. You've seen my sister-in-law in there and my other sister-in-law out here, my son-in-law's on the boat and my husband's cutting up the fish.
"It's about caring about what we do."
Student Siti Sekarwati said, "We've eaten fish and chips in Canberra, Narooma and Batemans Bay, and it's definitely the best here."
There is also a variety of marine life, especially stingrays, that gather in the clear water under the boatshed. They know to expect fresh bits and pieces from the trawler each day and the customers don't mind the delightful sight either.
Owners of this Merimbula venue previously owned Eden Fish and Chips in the main street of Eden for almost 10 years.
It is known for its fresh product from surrounding areas, not to mention its tasty traditional hamburgers, steak sandwiches and souvlaki with homemade garlic sauce.
"We pride ourselves on our homemade potato cakes - not scallops - and the freshly cut flake, blue grenadier and calamari we source locally," Chris Efstathiou said.
"We get some regulars from as far as Cooma venturing down for the weekend just for our fish and chips."
The current premises has some history behind it. It's been selling fish and chips since the 1980s. It has opened and closed numerous times over the years with different owners.
Sadly, history could repeat itself soon, and this could be one of the last summers this family will be offering fish and chips.
"We think our time is coming to an end in regards to cooking fish and chips because of our young family that requires a little more attention," the owner said.
"We think it's just a matter of time until we won't be cooking anymore on the beautiful sapphire coast of NSW."
Cranky's Cafe only sells fish sourced from the Port of Eden. It offers a seasonal range from the catch that's available, then uses the "best of Australian oil" to cook with.
"They filter and condition the oil after every shift; this makes a big difference to the outgoing products," owner Lee James said.
The hospitable and friendly cafe is located close to the main beach and Ford Park, giving visitors and locals a great spot to sit and enjoy their food while looking out at the ocean.
"We're also well regarded for our burgers and meals including a big range of gluten-free and vegetarian offerings," Mr James said.
"Our coffee is simply one of the best on the South Coast. It is a single-origin with our own exclusive flavour profile supplied by Alfresco in Moruya."
