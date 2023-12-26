Flood warning for Bega River and surrounds, more rain coming

The NSW SES advises people in the Bega are and surrounds to monitor conditions for minor flooding on the Bega River.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises that further rainfall is forecast during Tuesday and renewed rises are possible.
The Bega River at Bega North peaked at 5.42 metres around 02:00 am December 26 and is currently at 5.00 metres and falling.
The Bega River at Bega North is likely to remain above the minor flood level (4.60 metres) through to Tuesday afternoon.
Renewed rises are possible with forecast rainfall.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by floodwaters:
People are urged to consider the consequences of road and bridge closures. Damage to roads, bridges or buildings caused by flooding and landslip may still exist in your area.
Other warnings include:
If you are isolated and require resupply, contact NSW SES on 132 500.
For more information: Listen to your local ABC radio station which can be found at reception.abc.net.au. Follow us on social media @NSWSES or visit our website at www.ses.nsw.gov.au
People are also urged to learn about your risk at www.ses.nsw.gov.au/knowyourrisk/
Check latest weather, warnings, rainfall and river heights at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/
Check road closures at livetraffic.com.au or 132 701 or your local Council.
For emergency help in floods, storms and tsunamis, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
