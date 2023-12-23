Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Opinion

Five essential rules for backyard cricket this Christmas

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
December 23 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Backyard cricket is an integral part of many Australians' Christmas. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Backyard cricket is an integral part of many Australians' Christmas. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Americans have building a snowman, the British have mince pies and Norwegians hide broomsticks (yes, this is true).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.