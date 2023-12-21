Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

One of the highlights of 2023 - being a wedding ambassador for my hometown

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated January 9 2024 - 10:24am, first published December 21 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACM journalist Amandine Ahrens asked to take part in Sapphire Coast Wedding Fair and Trail as one of the models, featuring in the trash the dress finale. Pictures by Daisy Hill Photography and Ruby Jay.
ACM journalist Amandine Ahrens asked to take part in Sapphire Coast Wedding Fair and Trail as one of the models, featuring in the trash the dress finale. Pictures by Daisy Hill Photography and Ruby Jay.

Earlier this year I had an unexpected turn of events take me down a path that led to the most surreal and fantastic experience and so in my yearly wrap up of stories that stand out, this is one that I'd like to share.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.