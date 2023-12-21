One of the highlights of 2023 - being a wedding ambassador for my hometown

Earlier this year I had an unexpected turn of events take me down a path that led to the most surreal and fantastic experience and so in my yearly wrap up of stories that stand out, this is one that I'd like to share.
When Jess O'Donnell from Sapphire Coast Wedding and Events asked me to become an ambassador for the Sapphire Coast Wedding Fair and Trail and take part in a very colourful finale - I was thrilled.
I'm more often comfortable to be the one behind the camera, behind the scenes recording the moment of others so when this opportunity came up to stand in the literal spotlight, or in this case the runway, the prospect had been a daunting one, but equally exciting.
Fast forward to present day I recently put down an old newspaper from 2006 wherein a page was designated to weddings in our area and that's when it struck me.
Let's make 2024 the year we bring back wedding stories and share them with out community, after all debutante and formal stories are relished by many of our readers.
Now after introducing why this event inspired me so much, it might be good to actually share it again, so here lies below the story of how a country girl traded in her boots for some heels and got dressed up as per her fairy tale dreams.
Growing up I'd relished rom-com movies from Bride Wars with Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway to 27 dresses and all the other bride-to-be Hollywood films.
But on Sunday May 21 those childhood dreams came true as I was asked to not only model but act as ambassador for the Sapphire Coast Wedding Fair and Trail.
This was a privilege and one I was nervous about but thanks to Jess O'Donnell and Jen Svenoy from Sapphire Coast Wedding and Events, I was made to feel very comfortable and welcome in taking part.
It was all one big dream come true from sampling the wonderful spray tan of Femanetic Beauty to getting a stunning body paint piece by Netty Heinze-Graham, modelling the gown from CC Bridal to the princess-like hair and makeup created by Ree (Reham Wilson).
What made this so special, other than feeling absolutely spoiled, was that I not only got a great impression of what I wanted for my own wedding but also discovered the way our local vendors worked together.
As a bride to be and also proud local it was a really eye opening experience to see the various services on offer in the Sapphire Coast.
It made me realise that there are many talented vendors for our special day and we needn't seek further afield for the talent was already here.
I was mostly glad to see vendors in the same line of work band together, no competition in mind, but just the intention of lifting each other up.
This was obvious to me when I was getting my hair and makeup done and looked around to see my fellow model friends getting theirs done by others vendors, who interacted with my artist and encouraged each other's work.
To see that friendly interaction and witnessing other vendors promoting each other on the weekend, supporting and working together made me realise that small towns really have something other places do not, a strong sense of community.
The highlight of the event if I'm not mistaken was the trash the dress finale, wherein guests of the fair got to see a possible second and very colourful purpose for their wedding dress.
It came in the form of colourful powder and a lot of it!
As I made my way outside I proceeded to taking part in a very vibrant ending to the exciting day, which involved a group of girls throwing packets of powdered colour similar to the colour run events which were inspired from the long-held and beloved Hindu Holi festival.
It was a very fun experience and once all the colour had been thrown it was even more entertaining to twirl in the dress and watch as a cloud of coloured powder lifted around me.
The powder did go everywhere and while it was easy to wash off afterwards the dress was now completely re-purposed and a bit of a messy hazard to walk through the venue with.
Thankfully I discovered it was not the end of that beautiful dress, which was set to return home to the CC Bridal Boutique, where they'd put it on display to showcase the creative and fun idea.
Looking back on the day as a whole I would strongly encourage people to attend the Sapphire Coast Wedding Fair and Trail.
Whether you're getting married or not it's a very fun weekend from the trail which really made the difference to see the venues in person to the fair which offered such a broad variety of vendors that you had many intriguing services to consider.
And for any future brides and grooms to be - if you are interested in sharing your wedding story with me, please don't hesitate to email me at: amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
