Illegal dumping in the Yowaka River under investigation

Residents using the Yowaka Bridge on Nethercote Road were shocked and disgusted to see that someone had illegally dumped a large amount of household goods in the river.
The Yowaka River ultimately connects into Pambula River.
Lying in the river bed were a washing machine, a sofa, chairs, a black rubbish bin and what looked like some sort of electronics, maybe a computer screen or TV.
Bega Valley Shire Council said the illegal dumping had been reported by local residents.
"It is believed that these items were dumped at the site on Tuesday evening, December 19," a council spokesperson said.
"Council rangers have placed RID (Report Illegal Dumping) tape on site and are investigating."
However, anyone with more information is urged to either get in touch with council's rangers on (02) 6499 2222 or submit a report online on the EPA webpage: https://ridonline.epa.nsw.gov.au/#/home
The river bed has continued to suffer the effects of the recent heavy rainfall with a huge uprooted tree wedged against the bridge's new stanchions.
