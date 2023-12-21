Come out and see the inaugural Christmas truck and tractor parade

Inspired by the fabled Christmas truck parades traditions in Europe, Norm Pearce and his son decided they'd create their very own Bega Valley Christmas parade.
"Last year two weeks before Christmas I rang up the Bega Valley Shire Council to make some inquiries and they were like "ughh this ain't going to happen in time this year'," he said.
But that didn't deter Norm, quite the opposite, instead he started making preparations for it as early as May. Working closely with council and local police to make it all become a reality.
Over time and with the help and support of the Bega Show Society, Norm and the Bega Show Society were able to come up with an event that included more than just a truck and tractor parade.
The event instead combined both the parade and the idea of bringing community together at the Bega Showgrounds on Friday December 22, for an evening of entertainment, shopping and socialising.
"We're doing the car boot sale from half past five until half past eight, where people can bring their second hand items, de-clutter and make room for new holiday treasures," he said.
Some live musical performances are planned from Loose Change and the Bega District Brass Band, along with artworks on display by the Quite Good Socials and a range of food and drink stalls will be available on the night.
All leading up to the main event starting at 8.45pm wherein 10 modern agricultural tractors and 10 modern prime movers will leave the showground and drive through the streets of Bega.
The 20 vehicles will be adorned in Christmas decor, lights and so forth, as they make travel through the streets for the 9km parade.
"People wanting to see the moving parade should station themselves around the main street of Bega and they'll see them coming through," Norm said.
Norm said the goal of the evening was to encourage everyone to come out and have a good time, all the while celebrating the farming industry of the area.
"We'd like everyone to come along and have a good night really and show the kids the modern day tractors and farming equipment being used in the Bega Valley today," he said
