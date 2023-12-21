Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Zackerbilks
December 21
"It's gonna be so hot, we're gonna cook," said Zach Raffen, band leader of the high-energy Zackerbilks, appearing at the Down South Jazz Club at Club Sapphire on Thursday, December 21 from 7.30pm. The lively eight-piece band will entertain and ask audience members to join in. Bring bubble mix and your fancy umbrella, and don't forget your dancing shoes. Expect trad and dixieland jazz through to modern with a vintage twist. Tickets $15 jazz club members, $25 isitors. Call Pam or George on 0479 065 590 to book.
Bega Society's Xmas Tractor and Truck Parade
December 22
Families are invited to come along to an evening of celebration at the Bega Showgrounds on Friday December 22. The event will kick off at 5pm within the showgrounds with a Twilight Car Boot Sale wherein people can bring along items they'd like to sell, $10 entry for every car wanting to sell. There will be local food stalls, market stalls, live music and presentations from people within the Bega Show Society, who will launch the parade. Wherein 10 trucks and 10 tractors, decorated in Christmas lights and decorations will begin a 9km parade through the main streets of Bega starting from the showgrounds at 8.45pm.
Community lunch
Bega, December 24
Ricky's Place at the St John's Anglican Church in Bega is holding a free Christmas Eve lunch on Sunday, 1.30-4pm. There will be turkey, ham and all the trimmings, plus dessert. Santa will be there to hand out gifts for the children. Bookings are essential. Call Mandi on 0490 843 518 to book.
Coffee fundraiser
December 25
Yes on Christmas morning you will still be able to get your coffee from Wild Rye's Roastery from 8-11am. The Christmas morning opening is a fundraiser for the Social Justice Advocates' crisis housing for the homeless. Drop in and spread some Christmas cheer.
Art Exhibition
Dec 29-Jan 2
Bega Valley artists Hilary Peterson and Robyn Convoy will hold an art exhibition at Twyford Hall from December 29 to January 2, open 9am - 5pm daily. It's free entry and Hilary and Robyn invite you to enjoy their varied and vibrant new works including landscapes, seascapes and abstracts inspired by local scenery and their imaginations.
Merimbula NYE fireworks
December 31
Merimbula will host NYE fireworks at 9.30pm and midnight. Bring a picnic blanket and a picnic and watch from Beach Street foreshore, the Wharf or Spencer Park. Alternatively view from nearby pubs, clubs and restaurants. The fireworks will be let off from Ford Park. Remember to keep pets indoors.
Eden's NYE fireworks
December 31
Eden's annual fireworks display is set to return, with the Eden Service and Social Club (ESSCI) announcing they'll be hosting the fireworks again. The event will be hosted at the Eden Sports Ground, with the fireworks beginning at 9.30pm. The traditional midnight display has been moved to 9.30pm to allow more families to join in to welcome in the New Year.
Art and Craft
January 4-7
The Bega Valley Arts & Crafts Society will exhibit some of their varied work at Twyford Hall from January 4-7, 9am-5pm each day. Entry is free and the exhibition will feature the work of local artists and craftspeople, for sale.
Renowned Celtic and World folk musicians at Four Winds
January 17
Two extraordinary forces from the Celtic and World folk scenes will come together under the spotted gums at Four Winds to welcome in the new year. Irish folk legend Andy Irvine and Dallahan promise a joyous, uplifting evening celebrating the way music moves us. Four Winds and Yuin Folk Club have handcrafted an experience of delicious family-friendly food, refreshments and music. Hailed as 'a tradition in himself', Andy Irvine is a legend in the traditional folk and world music scenes and not to be missed. Forged in Scotland and Ireland's traditional music scene, and drawing on the music of the Balkans and North America, Dallahan take their listeners on a true journey. They are an impressive mix of traditional folk and modern energy - think Mumford & Sons and Passenger. Andy Irvine and Dallahan will play at Four Winds' Windsong Pavilion on Wednesday, January 17 from 6-8.30pm. Food truck and bar open from 5pm. Tickets from Four Winds.
