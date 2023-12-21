Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Two extraordinary forces from the Celtic and World folk scenes will come together under the spotted gums at Four Winds to welcome in the new year. Irish folk legend Andy Irvine and Dallahan promise a joyous, uplifting evening celebrating the way music moves us. Four Winds and Yuin Folk Club have handcrafted an experience of delicious family-friendly food, refreshments and music. Hailed as 'a tradition in himself', Andy Irvine is a legend in the traditional folk and world music scenes and not to be missed. Forged in Scotland and Ireland's traditional music scene, and drawing on the music of the Balkans and North America, Dallahan take their listeners on a true journey. They are an impressive mix of traditional folk and modern energy - think Mumford & Sons and Passenger. Andy Irvine and Dallahan will play at Four Winds' Windsong Pavilion on Wednesday, January 17 from 6-8.30pm. Food truck and bar open from 5pm. Tickets from Four Winds.