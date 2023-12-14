Just a Minute: The Light of the World

Christmas is almost upon us and there is the seasonal flurry and angst of activity as year's end approaches, whether it be shopping, holidays in prospect, or both businesses and individuals wrapping up loose ends and planning goals for the new year.
For Christians, it's a time to celebrate the birth of Christ, and for others, Christmas Day has morphed into a day of secular celebrations and popular modern customs with exchange of greetings and gifts.
Whatever our beliefs may be, Christmas is an occasion to spread love and and joy, especially when there is so much inequality, violence and trauma in the world today.
The gift of God, the Light of the World Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace is always there for us.
To bring love and joy to others, and the good news of the hope of salvation offering the forgiveness of God, is the true meaning of Christmas.
"For unto us a child is born, unto us a Son is given, and the government will be upon His shoulders. And He will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the greatness of His government and peace there will be no end" (Isaiah 9:6-7).
