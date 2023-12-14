Bega District News
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Just a Minute: The Light of the World

By Georgina Wadley
Updated December 21 2023 - 8:24am, first published December 15 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Christmas is almost upon us and there is the seasonal flurry and angst of activity as year's end approaches, whether it be shopping, holidays in prospect, or both businesses and individuals wrapping up loose ends and planning goals for the new year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from National Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help