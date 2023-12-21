Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Accolades keep coming in for Valentina as it retains chef hat award

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
December 21 2023 - 11:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accolades keep coming in for Valentina as it retains chef hat award
Accolades keep coming in for Valentina as it retains chef hat award

"It's lovely to be recognised by people in Sydney, and by our peers," Kirsty Pongratz said of her restaurant, Valentina in Merimbula, owned and operated with partners Diane McDonald and chef Ashleigh Cotter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help