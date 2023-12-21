Accolades keep coming in for Valentina as it retains chef hat award

"It's lovely to be recognised by people in Sydney, and by our peers," Kirsty Pongratz said of her restaurant, Valentina in Merimbula, owned and operated with partners Diane McDonald and chef Ashleigh Cotter.
Valentina was recently nominated through the Good Food Guide as one of the five best regional restaurants in NSW.
It follows the Good Food Guide's recognition of Valentina's food with a hat for the second year.
"We have retained our hat and went up by 0.5 of a point to 13 points," Ms Pongratz said.
When just two points separate one hat (12-13 points) from two hats (14-15 points), half a point can be important.
"It's an honour to be recognised and it means a lot," Ms Pongratz said.
But the awards kept coming with a listing in restaurant booking app, Open Table's top 50 restaurants in Australia.
Open Table checked out over 110,000 diner reviews to unveil its list from restaurants which use its booking system.
But despite the accolades, Ms Pongratz insists that just because they have a hat, they're "not fancy".
"The business model hasn't changed. We're about good atmosphere, great food and good service. We're not unapproachable.
Platters for sharing are served in a relaxed cushion-filled restaurant with a very Mediterranean feel; rendered walls, carefully lit alcoves and an easy-on-the-eye cream interior.
Further up the hill in Merimbula's Main Street is one of Ms Pongratz and Ms McDonald's other ventures, Dulcie's Cottage which has just celebrated eight years.
"It's an institution now and is often the first stop for some people.
"People tell me they hadn't even unpacked the tent but decided to come in for a Dulcie's burger first, it's been really nice," Ms Pongratz said.
She admits that for recruitment it's been the hardest year yet. They were smart enough, a couple of years ago, to buy some holiday units for staff.
"We've slowly built an amazing team for the summer. It's about finding the right personalities for the venues. It means we'll be able to open Dulcie's seven days and nights a week and have five days of lunches and six nights of dinners at Valentina's.
And that can mean a lot of tablecloths and napkins to wash and so it's fortunate Ms Pongratz and Ms McDonald own the launderette in Merimbula too.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.