Meet santa and enjoy some late night shopping tomorrow in Merimbula

If you're still yet to do your Christmas Shopping then this is your chance as many businesses in Merimbula have chosen to keep their doors open a little later than usual tomorrow for some late night shopping.
A number of local retail outlets in Merimbula have jumped in on taking part in a spontaneous late night shopping event set for Thursday, December 21.
Originally organised by Swannies Clothing Store, the unofficial event grew as more businesses decided they also wanted to keep their doors open, to give people that often knocked off at 5 to 6pm the benefit of being able to do some late night shopping.
A special visit from Santa has also been organised to delight the kids, with his arrival expected at 5.30pm at Swannies Clothing Store on Market Street Merimbula.
While there won't be a photographer, families are welcome to take their own pictures with Santa and otherwise stroll the streets to enjoy an evening of late night shopping. Stores will close their doors at 7pm.
