Bega Valley man sentenced for Tathra Bowlo 'glassing'

A Bega Valley man has avoided prison after seriously injuring another man in a bar brawl at Tathra last month.
Annaru Innawai Fisher, 31, of Wyndham, was charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm after an incident at the Tathra Beach Bowling Club in which he "glassed" another man in the face.
In Bega Local Court on Tuesday, December 19, Fisher pleaded guilty to the offence, which had occurred on the night of November 7.
The court heard in the midst of an escalating scuffle, Fisher had thrown a beer glass at the victim, hitting him in the face causing significant injuries.
Defence solicitor Tony Cullinan said Fisher was "genuinely remorseful" for his behaviour and had been "shocked" by the extent of the victim's injuries.
Mr Cullinan said the incident resulted from a confrontation where the victim had been making unwelcome advances to one of Fisher's friends at the venue.
"[However,] I acknowledge the victim's behaviour in no way warrants this reaction. There was no intent to inflict the injuries that occurred," he said.
Magistrate Doug Dick outlined the potential penalties this type of offence could carry if it was dealt with in a higher court.
"This can mean up to 10 years in jail, four years non-parole if it was in district court," Magistrate Dick said.
"In local court it's two years maximum.
"I hesitate to say it but this is not what you'd call a typical 'glassing', in that you threw it.
"And there's not a long [court] history here, but it's a history of violence."
"The community can't tolerate this kind of behaviour."
When Magistrate Dick handed down his sentence of a 12 month intensive corrections order rather than full-time prison, there was an audible exhale and tears from Fisher.
He was also ordered to complete 300 hours of community service and to actively engage in anger management counselling.
"I'll do whatever it takes," Fisher responded.
In addition, Fisher was ordered to pay $3100 in compensation to the Tathra Beach Bowling Club for damage to its carpet and a pokie machine.
