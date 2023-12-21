Jolly David hangs up his Santa costume after decades creating smiles

A gentleman whose personality and outpouring of generosity and kindness towards children is so closely intertwined with Saint Nicholas it would be hard to differentiate the pair, is hanging up his jolly suit after several decades.
David Rugendyke's red hat adorned with white fur trim and matching oversized jacket, his red pants held up with black broad buckled belt, and his matching black gumboots will be placed in his trailer at the end of Christmas 2023.
"I think it's getting too hard, I think unloading and loading the sleigh out of the trailer and the ramps are heavy, that sort of thing, I think it's time. I hope someone takes it over but I don't know who," he said warmly.
"I've been thinking about it [how long I've done it] and I reckon I started about 30 or 40 years ago when I was in the police force in Canberra, and it was good to have access to police cars with lights and sirens turning up to various things.
"I think that's where I started and I've just done it since."
After moving to Cobargo 13 years ago, David purchased a 1960s golf cart to customise into his sleigh.
He pulled it apart, removed a rat's nest from the engine, made a makeshift steering mechanism and clutch, and with ply, a jigsaw and a lick of paint, his sleigh was born.
It was missing brakes, so Dave said he would look for gutters to "park" it next to.
While he unfortunately lost the sleigh during the Black Summer fires, someone heard of his misfortune and sent him a spiffy new "sleigh" to "hurtle all over the place with".
David shared a laugh as he said people have commented how they thought he was the real Santa Claus, with a girl even asking him at an event with a different Santa why David wasn't in his jolly red suit.
"Most people know me, that's the thing, so there's no point putting on a fake voice or anything," David said.
"I suppose I've brought a few smiles to a few faces, that's what it's all about, I reckon people of all ages, young and old, get a bit of a thrill out of it. I hope so anyway."
David along with his wife Barbara were recognised with an Order of Australia for their service to children as foster carers, to the community and to children.
Since 1983, the Cobargo couple have looked after more than 400 foster care children. They said there was a lack of foster carers, but as they developed they were able to help children who had further difficulties.
"It is a very worthwhile [thing] to do, I'd recommend it highly, they're always looking for carers and it's just very rewarding," he said.
"With our last one, we took her on as a pre-adoptive baby [and] fought hard for her and won. She's really good, doing well at school, everybody loves her, [loving parents] without a doubt."
Joy radiated out him with laughter through every spoken sentence the 70-year-old said, so much that a conversation with the loving Father Christmas would leave any recipient in sheer bliss.
"I've never been a ho-ho-ho'er though," he said with a big belly laugh.
