Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wharf to Waves swimming competition put on pause, with hopes of 2025 return

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated December 21 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tathra's swimming event Wharf to Waves has been cancelled just shy of its 20th birthday, but event operations manager David O'Connor hopes it could return in 2025.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.