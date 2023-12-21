Wharf to Waves swimming competition put on pause, with hopes of 2025 return

Tathra's swimming event Wharf to Waves has been cancelled just shy of its 20th birthday, but event operations manager David O'Connor hopes it could return in 2025.
"This year's event was very successful and we were very proud of the event in honour of Lisa Freedman (the much-loved principal of Tathra Public School and former vice-president of the Tathra Surf Life Saving Club)," Mr O'Connor said.
He said the decision was made as they determined the action plan to hand over the event to the next generation of organisers, and as planning was underway for 2024, the W2W committee decided there wasn't enough time to come up with a strategy that they could implement.
"We really struggled to find the numbers to run the complexity of the event we've run the past few years, and working closely with the surf club it became pretty clear we just needed to review the event going forward to come up with a strategy that was sustainable," Mr O'Connor said.
"We've decided to take that time instead to invest effort with both the surf club and other community groups to come up with a clear strategy for the way forward for Wharf to Waves so we can have a long-lasting legacy."
Mr O'Connor asked if anyone would be willing to put their name forward to assist in the future, the Committee would be very grateful.
He said the team are looking for people who could commit a couple of hours a week for about six months leading up to the event, and if they can form a group of half a dozen people with passion, it would go a long way into finding a sustainable recipe for the future.
"We definitely need more volunteers that are willing to lead the committee, we need about six people who can put in a couple of hours a week for six to nine months up to the event."
For further information or to volunteer, click here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.