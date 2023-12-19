Bega District News
More than 1400 babies born this year in the Southern Health District

By Ruby Pascoe and Sally Foy
Updated December 20 2023 - 11:02am, first published 8:58am
Micah Rhys Fowler born August 2nd 2023. Picture, supplied
Meet Micah Rhys Fowler, he is one of the 1435 babies born in the Southern Health District in 2023.

