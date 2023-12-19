Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Stacy is helping victims take the first step to escaping domestic violence

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated December 19 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The murder of Hannah Clarke and her three children in February 2020 sparked a national outcry over the prevalence of domestic violence in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.