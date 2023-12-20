Driver jailed for running others off the road near Eden

A Bega Valley man has been jailed for at least nine months for intentionally running two other vehicles off the road causing injuries to the occupants.
Christopher Ralf Steyer, 49, of Kiah, appeared via audio-visual link in Bega Local Court on Tuesday, December 19, where his pleas were confirmed and sentence delivered.
Steyer entered guilty pleas to two counts of predatory driving and one count of failing to stop and leave particulars following a crash.
The charges relate to two separate incidents, a day apart, on roads at Kiah on the Far South Coast in August 2023, involving two victims.
His parents were in the courtroom, having travelled from Wollongong to support their son.
Following the sentence, magistrate Doug Dick gave Steyer the opportunity to farewell his parents before returning to his cell.
"I'm sorry about the outcome," Steyer told them.
Solicitor Tony Cullinan said Steyer had a "sketchy recollection" of what happened during the incidents for which he was charged, and outlined to the court his client's history of "serious mental health issues" and a diagnosis of bipolar disorder.
Mr Cullinan also told the court Steyer's home and property had been "trashed" while he was in custody, part of what he termed a "personal vendetta".
However, Magistrate Dick told Steyer "this is not all about you, it's about the community as well".
"This type of behaviour requires a stern message to be sent," the magistrate said.
While making a ruling for "special circumstances" in relation to the mental health issues, Magistrate Dick sentenced Steyer to two years' imprisonment, with a non-parole period of nine months.
The jail term was backdated to September 19 when Steyer was first taken into custody.
Upon his parole release in June 2024 he will be subject to an intensive corrections order with supervision from Community Corrections for the remainder of the term.
Steyer's licence was also disqualified for two years, to commence upon his release date.
Magistrate Dick said he would then have to apply to Transport for NSW for a new licence and would be subject to its ruling on whether he was deemed fit to drive again.
"With your history and with this matter on record, there's a real question mark over whether you should be on the road," the magistrate said.
In addition, he was fined $300 for the charge of failing to provide particulars.
