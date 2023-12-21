Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

NSW government gives Bermagui CWA $200,000 for seniors' affordable housing

MW
By Marion Williams
December 21 2023 - 12:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bermagui CWA members Cath Renwick, Kathryn Preston and Paula Rumble shake hands with Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland as he confirms the branch will receive $200,000 from the NSW government to build two affordable housing units for seniors. Picture by Marion Williams
Bermagui CWA members Cath Renwick, Kathryn Preston and Paula Rumble shake hands with Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland as he confirms the branch will receive $200,000 from the NSW government to build two affordable housing units for seniors. Picture by Marion Williams

The long-held vision of Bermagui & District Country Women's Association to build two more new affordable housing units for seniors has become a reality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.