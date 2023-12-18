What's On: Christmas Gig Guide for South Coast

Down South Jazz Club presents The Zackerbilks (Canberra) at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7.30-10pm. $15 for jazz club members, $25 for visitors. For bookings and enquiries phone 0479 065 590
Loose Change at Bega Show Society, Bega Showground. 5.30-8.30pm
Nathan 'Whippy' Griggs at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 6pm. Free entry. Bookings recommended
Richard Lawson at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 5-8pm
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Matt Preo at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Steve Martin at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Whiskey n Whiskers at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
Rick Bamford at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 8pm-11pm
Matthew Bright at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5-8pm
Nathan 'Whippy' Griggs at Aqua, Pambula Beach. 5pm
Mark Adrian Smith at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5-8pm
Whiskey n Whiskers at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Roddy Reason at Kitty's Courtyard, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Joe Driscoll at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 7.30m-10.30pm
Drive Time at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Solo West at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
Corinne Gibbons at Wheelers Restaurant, Pambula. 12pm-2pm
Loose Change at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm
Live music at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Salt at Club Narooma. 3pm-6pm
Pepper & Davies at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 4-7pm
Rick Bamford at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm
ChangoTree at Cobargo Hotel. 5-8pm
Solo West at Bermagui Beach Hotel. 7-10pm
Ricky Bloomfield at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 8pm-11pm
Kara Coen and Casey Greene at The Oyster Farmer's Daughter, Narooma. 1-4pm
Jones Brothers at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 7.30-10.30pm
Jason Maynard at Bermagui Country Club. 8-11pm
Solo West at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 5-8pm
Dust & Echoes at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5-8pm
Jazz Alley at Tathra Hotel. 4-7pm
Greg Kew at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5-8pm
Whiskey Dram at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5.30-8.30pm. Free entry. Bookings recommended
Of Men and Monkeys at Bermagui Country Club. 7-10pm
Strutt at Merimbula RSL. 7.30-10.30pm
Lionel Robinson at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7.30-10.30pm
Ricky Bloomfield at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Captain Ablit & The Bluetrash Band at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12-3pm.
Klaus Tietz at Aqua, Pambula Beach. 2-5pm
Jazz Alley at Tathra Hotel. 4-7pm
The Poddy Dodgers and special guests at Candelo Showgrounds for New Year's Eve Eve! 5-11pm. Food available. Fully licensed. $20 via Trybooking. Camping available $10.
Dust & Echoes at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5-8pm
Raven Duo at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5-8pm
Salt at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 7.30-10.30pm
Southern Sounds at Bermagui Country Club. 8-11pm
Drive Time Duo at Grand Hotel, Bega. 8.30-11.30pm
Beach Bar Swing at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12-3pm
Loose Change at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm
Punkalla Holler at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm
McMahon Brothers at Cobargo Hotel. 5-8pm
Sam West at Bermagui Beach Hotel. 5-8pm then DJ Charlotte 8pm-late
Jazz Alley play Trad Jazz at Tathra Hotel. 5.30-8.30pm
Rock Anthems with Howlin' Mitch AND Fractured Minds at Bermagui Country Club. 8pm-12am. Free entry
Intensity at Tura Beach Country Club. 8pm-12am. Free entry
Salt at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 8pm-12am
Strutt at Club Narooma. 8pm-12am
Joe Quennell at Club Bega. 8pm-12am
Mojo at Merimbula RSL. 8pm-12am. Free entry
New Year's Eve Party Live music at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 8pm-12am
Jazz Alley at Tathra Hotel. 4-7pm
Joe Driscoll at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5-8pm
Open Mic at Dromedary Hotel, Tilba. 6-9pm
Daniel Champagne at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. Doors 5pm. Show 7-9pm. Adults $33.08, U18s $17.19 via Eventbrite
Mick on Wheels Duo at Club Narooma. 5-8pm
Wrack 'n Ruin at Tathra Hotel. 4-7pm
Matt Dent at Club Narooma. 5-8pm
Daniel Champagne at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. at Hotel Australasia, Eden. Doors 5pm. Show 7-9pm. Adults $33.08, U18s $17.19 via Eventbrite
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7-10pm
Never Ending 80s at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. Doors open 7.30. Show 8.30pm.Presale through Sticky Tickets $35+B.F. Door Tickets: $40+BF. General entry. Limited seating available. 18+.
Poppy at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 7.30-10.30pm
Riff at Tura Beach Country Club. 7.30-10.30pm
Steve Martin at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 8-11pm
Dust & Echoes at Bermagui Country Club.7-10pm
Cass McGufficke at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12-3pm
FranKenDave at Aqua, Pambula Beach. 2-5pm
Wrack n' Ruin at Tathra Hotel. 4-7pm
RayJen Duo at Club Narooma. 5-8pm
Kara Coen at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 6.30-9.30pm
Daniel Champagne at Mumbulla School Hall, Bega. Adults $33.08. U18s $17.19 via Eventbrite
The Radiators LIVE at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. Doors open 7.30. Show 8.30pm.Presale through Sticky Tickets $42+B.F. Door Tickets: $47+BF. 18+.
Loose Change at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 7.30-10.30pm
Corey Legge at Cobargo Hotel. 7.30pm
Elvis (Lemvis) at Merimbula RSL. 8-11pm
Abandon Ships DJs at Kitty's Courtyard, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 8.30pm. 18+
Ricky Bloomfield at MBGLAC Gala Day Fundraiser for Sapphire Justice Advocates for Homelessness at Spencer Park, Merimbula. 10.30am-1.30pm. Lions BBQ, coffee cart, fishing displays and seafood raffle.
Minh Ha at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba.12-3pm
Loose Change at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm
Red Heart Blue at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. Bookings recommended
Roddy Reason at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 1-4pm
Jasper Lay at Bermagui Country Club. 1-4pm
Whiskey n Whiskers at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-6pm
Wrack n' Ruin at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 4-7pm
Solo West at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm
Live music at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Live music at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Daniel Champagne at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 6-8pm Adults $33.08. U18s $17.19 via Eventbrite
Riff at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 7.30-10.30pm
Wrack 'n Ruin at Tathra Hotel. 4-7pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide for gigs between Narooma and Eden, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
The deadline for submissions is 9am Monday for gigs that Tuesday to the following Monday
