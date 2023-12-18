Bega District News
What's On: Christmas Gig Guide for South Coast

December 18 2023 - 1:02pm
Thursday December 21

Down South Jazz Club presents The Zackerbilks (Canberra) at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7.30-10pm. $15 for jazz club members, $25 for visitors. For bookings and enquiries phone 0479 065 590

Local News

