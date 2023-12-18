Some of the best spots to see Merimbula's New Year's Eve fireworks

Lynn McColl of the Merimbula Tourism board said she was delighted that the money had been raised for the traditional New Year's Eve fireworks in Merimbula.
"We have got over the line and raised sufficient funds for both the 9.30pm and midnight fireworks displays," Ms McColl said.
Earlier in November, it was uncertain whether the New Year's Eve event would go ahead as there were $6000 in the fund but another $15,000 were needed to ensure all expenses were covered with a small amount remaining to seed fund the following year.
Costs include the fireworks and people to put them on, security fencing and public liability.
After some further work on the phone, Ms McColl said the extra money was found with a couple of businesses "stepping up significantly".
With the funding in hand, the fireworks will take place from Ford Park, Merimbula.
There will not be any music or entertainment at Ford Park to accompany the fireworks although Merimbula Rotary will hold their New Year's Eve markets from 10am-3pm.
However there is plenty of entertainment planned for the holiday period.
Following the markets an exclusion zone will be in place with fencing to ensure public safety.
Ms McColl said some of the best places to see the fireworks would be Beach Street foreshore, the Wharf, Spencer Park and at the nearby pubs, clubs and restaurants.
She said there would be two 10 minute displays, at 9.30pm and midnight.
"I'd just like to add a polite reminder for people to take care of their pets at those times as well," Ms McColl said.
The RFS will be onsite for the duration of the displays.
