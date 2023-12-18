Reese Finn-Young wins national crown as under-18s female bowler of the year

During a Lumen Christi Catholic College excursion exploring an art galley, Reese Finn-Young's phone rang, so she quickly went outside to answer.
It was a man from Bowls Australia asking if she had read the email he had sent her - she apologised for not reading due to the school trip - so he continued and shared how she was being awarded the BCiB Under 18 Female Bowler of the Year.
"I called my mum who was back at home, at school working, and she was in the middle of an exam and started crying which was pretty special," the 16-year-old said with a chuckle.
Reese watched the virtual award ceremony in Club Sapphire's auditorium on December 15 as she sat with her national coach James Reynolds, her club and state coach Michael Wilks, and her family.
"I told my family I'd been nominated, so they didn't know I'd already been awarded it, so when we sat and watched the awards night on Friday, and my name got called out, they didn't have a clue," Reese said.
Adding to the special night, Reynolds was named the AIS International Male Para Bowler of the Year and APIA Coach of the Year
Reese's love for the sport began when she was 12 after joining a junior academy over summer in Merimbula. From there she played social bowls on Saturdays with her grandparents, trained more, went to state by the age of 13, and hasn't looked back.
She even has a nod to her team the Merimbula Dolphins in her kit, as the logo on the side of her blue-speckled white bowls is a dolphin.
"The ultimate goal is to obviously play for Australia one day, maybe in the Commonwealth Games," she said.
Wilks wasn't surprised to hear Reese's name announced, since she had an exemplary season securing her second successive girls single title in the Australian Open, under-18s championship singles title at the 2022 nationals, and finishing with a silver in the Australian Indoors Championship.
"She's had a great year, and I've really been thinking about this over last few weeks in [regards to] what other girls in the country might have achieved enough to take that title away from her, and I'm not surprised that she won," Wilks said.
"[James Reynolds] was down in the room with us when all the announcements were done, so it was a pretty good night down there at the club, Reese won her award then James won a couple as well."
Wilks said of the 15 awards being handed out nationally, to have two recipients from Merimbula and Pambula receiving three of the awards, it was a massive achievement.
Reese was also selected for the 2024 NSW Junior Blues 'Gold' squad, alongside Merimbula bowlers Charlie Grebert and Joshua Allman.
"For a small little town like ours to have three members in the 16 player squad is a pretty big achievement," Wilks said.
