Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Free

Coolagolite Road bushfire community morning tea in Bermagui, December 21

MW
By Marion Williams
December 18 2023 - 8:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Representatives from support services like Anglicare and Australian Red Cross will be available at a free community morning tea at Four Winds on December 21 if people are looking for further support for their recovery from the Coolagolite Road bushfire. Picture from Dr Michael Holland's office
Representatives from support services like Anglicare and Australian Red Cross will be available at a free community morning tea at Four Winds on December 21 if people are looking for further support for their recovery from the Coolagolite Road bushfire. Picture from Dr Michael Holland's office

Anyone impacted in any way by the Coolagolite Road bushfire in early October is invited to a community morning tea at Four Winds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.