Tiny Zoo helps fund fresh produce at Sapphire Pantry

When Steve and Linda Sass from Tiny Zoo heard about the generous gesture Bega Cheese gave to Sapphire Community Pantry, through covering monthly cold freight costs, they were inspired to also find a way to help.
"We've been supporters of the Community Pantry since 2017, I think when they first started, so we've been providing financial contributions for as many years," Mr Sass said.
"I guess this year's a bit different more than any, you know, things are getting a bit tight and the Community Pantry's been under enormous pressure for the work and services they provide.
"Any way businesses can help in the Valley and help our community has got to be a good thing, doesn't it? If every business could do that it would be great, but clearly that's not the case."
Mr Sass said there were plenty of good groups in the Valley including Sapphire Life Opportunities in Merimbula, Pearls Place in Pambula, Community Pantry in Eden, and Ricky's Place in Bega, requiring help and support and the backing of the community.
Tiny Zoo's donation of $500 a month for the next six months will allow the pantry to cover the cost of freighting and purchasing fresh produce for the store at 2 Peden Street, Bega.
Mandi Rush, the Sapphire Community Projects manager, said the donation meant "absolutely everything" because there was a lack of fruit and vegetables for people in need.
"We're trying to really get more healthy items in our shop and we're trying to cut down on the amount of chocolate and sweet things that we have, and try to really promote lots of healthy eating," Ms Rush said.
"We just wanted to say a great big thank you to Tiny Zoo for their support, they've been big supporters of the pantry over the years and they have just been absolutely phenomenal the whole time."
As Ms Rush was in the office within Sapphire Community Pantry on December 15, she was excitedly awaiting the arrival of a truck filled with a pallet of fresh produce.
"It's probably about to pull up in the driveway any second, so we will have lots of fruit and veg next week for our customers," she said.
The Sapphire Community Pantry is open 11am to 2pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and has been extended from 11am to 6pm on Thursdays.
