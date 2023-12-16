Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Our Business

Tiny Zoo helps fund fresh produce at Sapphire Pantry

James Parker
By James Parker
December 16 2023 - 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Steve and Linda Sass from Tiny Zoo heard about the generous gesture Bega Cheese gave to Sapphire Community Pantry, through covering monthly cold freight costs, they were inspired to also find a way to help.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.