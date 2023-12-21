'Donning the Lycra' and riding in 330km charity event for country kids

For Graeme Andrews, a full-time accountant and lover of cycling, the Royal Far West Ride for Country Kids in 2024 is going to be an exciting task as riders take on steep descents and equally enduring inclines, all for charity.
"I've ridden with the Royal Far West group since about 2017, prior to that I used to be more [into] casual riding and did some triathlons and things, but it was really the Royal Far West thing [where] I had to get serious, I had to start training," he said.
Joining after a colleague suggested he try it out, Mr Andrews said he enjoyed the challenge and said a highlight was visiting schools.
"They meet you at the gate and you go through this guard of honour, it makes my hair stand up on the back of [my] neck, it makes it worth while," he said.
"Each of the nights we have a dinner [and] there's parents with their children who have been assisted by Royal Far West who come and do a talk."
During previous rides, Mr Andrews said the elevation difference after 100 kilometres sometimes was only a single metre, so the 2024 ride would be taxing considering the hills of the Bega Valley.
From March 17 to 19, riders will traverse 330km from Merimbula to Eden, Wyndham, Bega, and Tathra, and finish in Cobargo.
Separated into three pelotons based on rider speeds, from guns going at 30kmh to up-and-coming first timers, groups will be protected by cars with flashing lights, signage and walkie talkies.
Royal Far West CEO Jacqueline Emery said the ride in its 10th year in 2024, was the charity's biggest fundraising event of the year, and took riders from the city into regional areas to provide a glimpse into the lives of those calling the area home.
"Doing this, not only do they get a great ride and a great experience stopping into some of the schools and communities that we work in, but most importantly they're there to raise funds so that Royal Far West can reach more kids and help more kids," Ms Emery said.
"I won't be donning the Lycra," she said with a laugh.
"But it's an important part of my role, I suppose, to introduce our riders to our community partners and the people we're supporting, and that's a real pleasure and honour."
