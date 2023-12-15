Sapphire Coast Anglican College top achievers a creative cohort

It has been a standout year for creative HSC students at Sapphire Coast Anglican College, with music and design results among the college's highest.
SCAC's small 2023 cohort of 16 Year 12 graduates were among the tens of thousands across the state who were waiting with bated breath for their HSC results to be revealed Thursday morning, December 14.
Head of curriculum Jack Shannon was pleased to report several key achievers, including Nyah Cockle who scored Band 6 results (90-100) in Music 2 and also Music Extension.
It was revealed at a recent presentation night the exceptional cello player had already been invited to attend the exclusive Sydney Conservatorium of Music from next year.
Also achieving Band 6 results were Cassia Dorrough and Lachlan Harris, both in design and technology.
Cassia also had her major practical project shortlisted for the SHAPE exhibition, which showcases the best HSC major works across the design and technology and visual arts subjects.
"There were quite a few others who maintained a strong work ethic and pushed through with creditable performances," Mr Shannon said.
"Many have overcome personal hardships including illness, deaths in the family, or ongoing health issues and still come through with solid Band 4s. These are also my champions."
Principal David Proudlove said he was "delighted" with the results and efforts of the college's 2023 HSC cohort, the second he had seen during his two years as the head of the college.
"It's always a difficult measure - but there were some very strong top end performers," he said.
"It was a banner year for design and technology and the creative arts.
"Overall the most pleasing thing was that everyone - whether those wanting to go to ADFA [Australian Defence Force Academy] or university - everyone achieved what they wanted to.
"That's lovely to me.
"I think the teachers deserve huge credit - their efforts and dedication week in, week out.
"It's really pleasing to me on a personal level."
