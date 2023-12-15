Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Our Business

Tulgeen's 'Art in the Garage' adds brushes of colour to community's lives

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated December 15 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Miriam Kydd was in her 60s, she decided she would pick up a brush for the first time, and with a splash of vibrant gouache paints began to create joyous art.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.