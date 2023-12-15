Tulgeen's 'Art in the Garage' adds brushes of colour to community's lives

When Miriam Kydd was in her 60s, she decided she would pick up a brush for the first time, and with a splash of vibrant gouache paints began to create joyous art.
Now, at 74, the Tulgeen Disability Services client dedicates four hours a week to perfecting her craft.
"A couple of hours on Wednesday afternoon and a couple of hours on Thursday. I love doing it," Miriam said as she focused on her recent creation of saturated tones.
Along with others who participate in Tulgeen's "Art in the Garage" program, the collective's work was launched in a pop-up exhibition, 'Outside the Lines', at SECCA this week.
The exhibition will run from December 12-29 within the Shirley Hannan Project Space. All artworks on display will be for sale.
Tulgeen Disability Services employed Bega Valley practising artists to nurture the individual creativity of emerging artists with disabilities through sensitive mentorship, like that of Jenny McKenzie, who had a background as a secondary visual arts teacher and art therapy teacher.
"She does layer upon layer and the final detail she outlines with paint pens, becomes quite slick and finished by the time she's done," Jenny said of Miriam's work.
Inside a small single-car garage, its Payne's grey coloured roller door raised to allow for gusts of fresh air to fill the space, one of its walls covered in bottles of mixed acrylic pigments from burnt sienna to alizarine crimson, cadmium yellow to phthalo green, masterpieces are created.
Alongside the garage-turned-rudimentary-artist-studio, a multitude of adjoining additional spaces have been developed to allow clients to gain experience in fabric printmaking, ceramics, and sculptural works.
Jenny said, during the decade the two women have worked alongside each other, how she often shared images from different cultures with Miriam to inspire compositions and details.
"I've shown her some vintage black and white photos of old surfboards and costumes, sometimes she just draws from her imagination," Jenny said.
Having already used masking tape to create a frame around the edge of white piece of paper which secured it to a large wooden board, Miriam carefully drew floral patterns across one of the surfboards.
She lifted the paintbrush off the table, dabbed the end into the brilliant purple tone after a splash of water from the recycled yoghurt tub, and began meticulously adding flowers to her "Girls from Bermagui beach" inspired work.
For more information about Tulgeen's Art in the Garage program, click here
