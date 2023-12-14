Rehabilitating yellow-bellied sea snakes found on South Coast beaches

According to Jervis Bay wildlife rehabilitator Belinda Donovan, 10 highly venomous yellow-bellied sea snakes have washed up on South Coast beaches since last month.
Ms Donovan, a licensed member of the Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue South Coast branch, said the sea snakes were common to Australian waters.
"The yellow-bellied sea snake has been recorded in nearly every ocean in the world," she said.
"They're actually the most widely distributed sea snake. Even more widely distributed than any reptile."
Despite how common they are they're rarely seen on land.
"These guys generally spend all their life at sea in the open ocean," Ms Donovan said.
"But what we've seen recently is a number of yellow-bellied snakes washed up on shores. I've personally had seven, but there were three that couldn't be found.
"We're not researchers, but we're assuming warmer tidal waters have probably pushed the ones that aren't so well towards the coast," she said.
And Ms Donovan said this was a big problem.
"Unfortunately what we've found is that people are putting photos on Facebook instead of looking for a licensed carer. That limits the time that we have to get to them," Ms Donovan said.
"They move poorly on land, so that's why they're not moving when you find them. If they've been brought in by the tide their ability to swim is gone so they're stuck."
The sea snakes can only survive on land for a short period of time, according to Ms Donovan.
"We got one yesterday [Tuesday, December 12] that had been there for 48 hours before the person decided to ring for help. By the time we got it to me, six hours north, it had died," she said.
To 'rehab' a sea snake requires a comprehensive understanding of their natural life history and how they function in the wild, according to Ms Donovan
"We have to mirror that as much as we can because the animal has specific needs like water, and their pool needs to be a certain size," she said.
Ms Donovan's role extended to nursing any wounds and other injuries the snake presented with.
She said a sea snake found in Pambula recently died from its injuries. However, she had been able to almost completely rehabilitate a baby (35 grams), which washed up at Broulee.
"It's almost ready to be released," Ms Donovan said.
"It shed not long after it came in, so that's showing that it wants to heal. It's now acting as a companion to the others I have in care."
These particular sea snakes are not known to breed unless they were in warmer waters, according to Ms Donovan.
That meant they're able to be released back into the ocean from any deep-water point on the coast.
"They make their own way up and down the coastline and are found in in-shore waters anywhere from 12 to 36 degrees," Ms Donovan said.
"And they're all different. Some are feisty and others are calm.
"They're actually nearly 10 times more venomous than land snakes," she said.
That's because salt water diluted toxins so if they were going to kill their prey (fish) they've got to be highly venomous.
Hours of Ms Donovan's day was devoted to simply watching the sea snakes. She does this to monitor their health so she can deliver the first aid required to hopefully return them to their natural habitat.
She said they were not like pets, but that they do have unique personalities.
"They're very gregarious," she said.
"They like being together and they put their little heads on top of one another and swim next to each other. They swim backwards, which is unusual."
Her home setup requires numerous tanks and pools of various sizes.
This provides Ms Donovan with options depending on each snake's size, and also taking into account their need for isolation when they first come in to "settle".
Ms Donovan has volunteered as a rehabilitator for 12 years, and has a wildlife veterinary career spanning some 31 years.
She wanted people to understand the education required to undertake the work she does.
"There is a formal process to be licensed by our wildlife authorities, which is the DPIE and National Parks. It requires training, first aid, experience and knowledge," Ms Donovan said.
"The handling of the animal must be done under code of practice by a licensed authority."
Nobody should pick up a sea snake that's washed on to shore.
"We regularly hear of people trying to return sea snakes to the sea, but they really need to be aware that they are highly venomous," Ms Donovan said.
"There was a gentleman who died in 2017. He was trawling and put his arm in the water. He died before he made it back to land."
Ms Donovan said it was also important to note that every sea snake found on the beach was injured.
"There's no way it's coming up to shore otherwise," she said.
"And if people do pick them up they can injure or kill them."
Phone the Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue South Coast hotline 0431 282 238.
