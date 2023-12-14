Search for missing boater at Bermagui suspended

The search for a man who went missing in waters off the Far South Coast has been suspended.
About 3.15pm on Tuesday, December 12, emergency services were called to Haywards Beach, near Tilba Road, Bermagui, following reports a boat had washed ashore, but with no-one on board.
An extensive search of the water and surrounding area was initiated by NSW Police and Marine Area Command, supported by Marine Rescue NSW vessels from Narooma and Bermagui, Surf Life Saving Far South Coast personnel, State Emergency Services and VRA volunteers, and the Westpac helicopter.
Despite the three-day search, the 60-year-old man from Victoria was not located, and the search was suspended at 1pm Thursday, December 14.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.