Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Lumen Christi Catholic College celebrates its top HSC students

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
December 14 2023 - 2:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thursday's release of HSC results and ATARs is being celebrated by students and staff at Lumen Christi Catholic College in Pambula.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help