Bega District News
Home/News/Court and Crime
Crime

Man who lost licence until 2031 sentenced for 200km motorbike ride

By Staff Reporters
December 14 2023 - 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who drove a distance of up to 200 kilometres without a licence on an unregistered, uninsured motorbike has been sentenced in Batemans Bay Local Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.