Man who lost licence until 2031 sentenced for 200km motorbike ride

A man who drove a distance of up to 200 kilometres without a licence on an unregistered, uninsured motorbike has been sentenced in Batemans Bay Local Court.
Magistrate Michael O'Brien said Robert James Beasley from Googong was a "menace" when he handed down his sentence on Monday, December 11.
The 50-year-old had an ACT driver's licence which was, at the time of the offence, disqualified until 2031. He pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving an unregistered vehicle, two counts of driving an uninsured vehicle, one count of using a vehicle with unpaid taxes and one count of drug possession.
According to court documents, Beasley was approached by police on the Princes Highway at Angledale near Bega on November 28 after they received calls a motorbike had broken down.
Beasley told police his vehicle's battery had "died" and he was attempting to drive to Cobargo from Googong. He admitted his licence was disqualified and motorbike unregistered before police found a small container with one gram of crystal methylamphetamine in his belongings.
The court heard that less than two weeks later, on December 9, Beasley was spotted by police as he drove north on the Princes Highway in Narooma. According to the documents, Beasley braked harshly behind the stationary police car and turned down Costin Street. Police saw Beasley drive along Ballingalla Street at about 90km/h in a 50km/h zone.
After police pulled over the Googong man, he again admitted he had no licence or registration. He was arrested and later taken to Batemans Bay Police Station.
In court, Beasley's solicitor Mr Turner told the magistrate he had spent two nights in the cells.
"Further time off the road and monetary penalties would send the message," Mr Turner said.
Magistrate O'Brien reminded Beasley that his driving privileges were taken away from him in 2017.
"When you give yourself a licence to drive on a vehicle that has no insurance and not been checked for its roadworthiness, you become a menace," he said.
Beasley nodded during his appearance in court and told the magistrate his bike was "already up for sale".
He was fined a total of $700, given two six-month community corrections orders to be served concurrently and was disqualified from driving for three months, alongside his current disqualification.
