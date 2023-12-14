Stay of execution on crisis housing units in Bega

The usually quiet gallery in the council chambers was full with some forced to stand around the side and back of the seats.
A sea of blue Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast (SJA) shirts brought colour to a sombre subject, the homeless and the legality of the three units provided as crisis transitional homes, by the community and the SJA.
There had been presentations and lengthy questioning of three SJA representatives earlier during the public forum as the SJA tried to persuade council their units fitted the definition of a moveable dwelling making them legally approved to be on the Uniting Church's land.
In support of their claim SJA member and long-term homelessness advocate Mick Brosnan produced a set of number plates and a registration slip describing one of the trailer-borne homes as a caravan.
Professor Roz Hansen talked through legal cases and parts of the relevant Act describing what was a moveable dwelling.
But council staff were adamant; they had seen the result of a legal case involving Blayney Council, which supported their view and maintained there was no pathway to approval for the units. If this were the case there was only one ending for this story, eviction and dismantling of the units.
Following the public forum the council meeting went on to debate the matter for one and a half hours. This was despite a confidential session over lunch at which councillors were given access to an overview of council's legal advice on the matter. But Cr Cathy Griff they should have received the full legal advice and had more time to digest it.
During the debate, gallery members gave full voice to their agreement or displeasure at what was being said, and several times the mayor Russell Fitzpatrick warned them they could be sent out of the chambers.
When Cr Mitchell Nadin suggested they wait for a peer review of their legal advice, both Cr Griff and Cr Karen Wright said they had no appetite for more money to be spent on legal advice.
"This is not a legal problem but a human problem. The issue about the legality is not why we're here. We have a situation in our backyard, getting a highly paid barrister is not the answer. We need a solution from the state government. This has got to be one of the most critical issues on council's agenda in my time," Cr Griff said.
Her motion to halt any evictions and compliance action on the three SJA units for nine months or until the state government review was completed, whatever was sooner, won unanimous approval. The deferral only applies to the SJA units in Bega.
