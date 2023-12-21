Wrapped up in time for Christmas as 'care package' arrives in Ukraine

After months of hard work and dedication, Pam Burgess from The Bega Valley Indoor Market Place can breathe a sigh of relief as cardboard boxes of handmade goods have begun to arrive in Ukraine just in time for Christmas.
"Huge success! Very pleased to see the pictures and the little videos we're being sent with the children and the smile on their faces, and it warms your heart," Pam said, her face beaming with joy from the achievement.
After hearing firsthand accounts of atrocities from her close friend Tabitha Bilaniwskyj-Zarins whose family and friends live in Ukraine, Pam developed the "Make, Create, and Donate" initiative and partnered with GoCamp Ukraine, a volunteer-based language program, part of GoGlobal.
With an initial goal in May to send five cardboard boxes of handmade items from Bega to Ukraine, 14,957 kms away, Pam exceeded expectations when she had 40 boxes by the end of October filled with 1500 handmade goods.
Liubov Zaliubovksa, head of education at GoGlobal, said she had already received several boxes from the estimated 33 box care package already sent.
"We decided to send the gifts to schools and kindergartens to the borderline regions which used to be occupied by Russians and still suffer from artillery shootings," Ms Zaliubovska said.
Each box contained knitted, sewn and handmade items created by crafters across the Bega Valley and Victoria, and safety pinned with tags with messages of hope and love with images of Australian animals.
GoGlobal's Alisha Iagmurdzhy said the team had been repacking boxes based on the ages and sizes of the recipients.
"We sent part of humanitarian aid to Okhmatdyt, a hospital that provides medical care for children with serious illnesses, [and] also we sent them clothes for the newborns, youngest children, and knitted toys to keep them warm," she said.
Items were also sent to Zatyshok orphanage in Transcarpathia, the International Centre for Women and Children, and aid to communities affected by the war either under occupation or in territories bordering the "aggressor countries."
Valeriia, a mother of a 3.5 year old girl said her daughter was very excited about the gifts and asked questions about Australia, resulting in Valeriia googling interesting facts about the country's animals, nature and lifestyle.
While, Tanya, a young girl in year six, whose village is under occupation said the gifts were a very pleasant thing.
"They gave me a New Year's mood, it's very nice to receive gifts!" she said.
