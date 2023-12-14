Money found to go ahead with Bega Sports Complex

It's been years in the planning and as David Armstrong said, sporting groups and sports lovers had seen plans and more plans, proposed start dates and still everyone was waiting. But on Wednesday councillors agreed the new Bega Sports Complex would go ahead.
During the passage of time, costs have increased significantly and the grant funding has gone from covering 100 per cent of costs to around 50 per cent.
Council has resolved to fund up to 50 per cent of the costs through redistribution of council's long term financial plan funding across the parks, aquatics and recreation asset categories.
Much of the money will come from the fund to renew the Bega pool where ACM understands some $5 million has been allocated.
In his support of the motion, Cr Tony Allen said the pool was "a very old asset anyway" and so "another year on it was neither here or there".
"We've got to make difficult calls; we only put it (sports complex) in place once, in one area, let's do it and do properly," Cr Allen said.
Council has $11.7 million in funding, part of which was from the funding for Pambula Sports Complex, which was later replaced by more funding. Work has started on the Pambula complex.
Council has applied for additional grant funding through the Federal Growing Regions Program for $4.86. Council has received notification it has been selected to submit a full application.
But even if this is successful, additional funds will be needed which is where some of the the Bega pool money will be needed.
If it was not urgent after eight years of discussion, it has become urgent due to fast rising prices. In negotiations with potential contractors, council found some savings but in order to hold their construction price, the builders want a letter of intent before Christmas and a contract by the end of February.
Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said work could start by the end of February on what has been a challenging project.
But there has been little disagreement on the lack of facilities and how that impacts sporting clubs and their members, particularly women and girls who have no change facilities.
Kerryn Constable said she had been advocating for facilities at George Griffin and the recreation ground for years. "I can't believe how many meetings I've been to, to say the same thing maybe 20 times a year," she said.
The new complex will address non-compliances with current building standards and industry guidelines relating to poor facilities currently at the site.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.