Money found to go ahead with Bega Sports Complex

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated December 14 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 1:03pm
After years of discussion and then cost blowouts, the Bega Sports Complex is finally going ahead.
It's been years in the planning and as David Armstrong said, sporting groups and sports lovers had seen plans and more plans, proposed start dates and still everyone was waiting. But on Wednesday councillors agreed the new Bega Sports Complex would go ahead.

