Bega High's top achievers 'chuffed' with HSC, ATAR results

"The number is nice, but it only matters if I'm a good person."
So said a clearly well educated and mature graduate of Bega High School on Thursday morning after learning of her HSC and ATAR results.
Rachelle Jenson was one of thousands of high school graduates across the state who had been waiting with bated breath for their ATARs to be revealed at 9am Thursday.
She needn't have worried - her ATAR was 97.3.
"I was chuffed - I wasn't sure what a good one would be," she said to the chuckles of her friends.
Sitting beside her, Neisha O'Donnell said she was also very happy with her "unexpected" result of 96.45.
That ATAR was the result of top marks across a variety of subjects, Neisha scoring Band 6 results (90-100) in Biology, English, Earth and Environmental Sciences, and Timber, placing her on the NSW Distinguished Achievers list.
Neisha said she chose a range of subjects "to keep my options open", but her sights were set on a career in the sciences - "I love them".
Both Neisha and Rachelle were planning on taking a gap year before seeking out a place at University of Tasmania - biomedicine for Rachelle and either biomedicine or marine science for Neisha.
"I'm happy for it [future plans] to evolve," Neisha said.
Also "very chuffed" with her results was Heidi Osgood, who received an ATAR of 95.65.
"I'm more than happy with that. All morning I was telling myself anything in the 80s is fine!"
Heidi was waiting on an offer from ANU - also for a science degree - an offer her two classmates assured her was bound to happen given her "exciting" result.
All three agreed their whole perspective had changed very quickly after HSC exams and graduation.
"You realise that although it seemed like such a big deal, it's what we do next [that's important]," Heidi said.
Bega High principal Scott Defina was very pleased with the entire cohort's results, saying they were the best the school had ever seen.
"For the past four years we've been improving every year," Mr Defina said.
When hearing that the three top achievers were focused on their character, not just the score, he was even more pleased.
"That's what we've been drumming into them since day one - it's only a number and your future is about the whole person, being nice, being kind."
Heidi, Rachelle and Neisha congratulated all their former classmates, Neisha saying she was impressed with how they all handled their HSC year, regardless of the outcome.
"I'm really glad I met them and it made it clear what's important," Rachelle added.
They also gave a special shoutout to several of their teachers, who they said had been incredibly helpful and committed to their education at Bega High.
"There are lots of really committed teachers here. They absolutely made it a lot easier, coming in after hours and on weekends to help us," Neisha said.
