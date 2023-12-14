Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Good News
Schools

Narooma High School scores nine Distinguished Achievers in HSC

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated December 14 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 3:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narooma High School students Stephanie Ovington, Emma Bevington, Ruby Efraemson, Lucy Badman, Ella Hemsted, Yeshe Smith Macpherson and Jack Lenihan on Thursday, December 14, after receiving their HSC and ATAR results. Picture by Marion Williams
Narooma High School students Stephanie Ovington, Emma Bevington, Ruby Efraemson, Lucy Badman, Ella Hemsted, Yeshe Smith Macpherson and Jack Lenihan on Thursday, December 14, after receiving their HSC and ATAR results. Picture by Marion Williams

Narooma High School students performed exceptionally well in the 2023 HSC exams but they are also very grounded, worked hard and supported each other.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help